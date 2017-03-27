New fire chief takes the helm at the Beaver Creek Township Fire Department A firefighter and EMT with a wealth of experience downstate recently assumed the helm for the Beaver Creek Township Fire Department. Doug Bourgeois served his first day on the job as the Beaver Creek Township fire chief on Feb. 1. Bourgeois, who is from Royal Oak, often visited Crawford...

Grayling Vision Center moving forward under new ownership An optometrist who recently took over an established practice in Grayling is expanding eye care services for patients of all ages in the community. Dr. Kelly Drake purchased the Grayling Vision Center, located at 110 E. Michigan Avenue, from Dr. Mark Noss. Noss established the office in 1992 in...

Spring sports squads hoping for warmer temperatures so they can prepare for upcoming season outside It can be a challenging schedule: two weeks of practice, time off for spring break, and then games begin upon return to school. During many recent seasons, the first phase is more difficult because of the weather; teams that play outside have to find ways to prepare for the upcoming spring season...

Grayling woman preparing to go on list for lung transplant Ashley Parker has been knocked down and has bounced back up many times in her short life, and after taking a break over the next several months to devote time to her family, she will be taking on the fight of her life. Parker, formerly Ashley Morgan, just turned 31. At age 11, she was diagnosed...

Crawford County Housing Commission receives large housing rehabilitation grant Crawford County netted the largest pot of money earmarked to rehabilitate area housing from the State of Michigan. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) recently announced over $1 million in HOME Investment Partnerships Program grants, which will allow home rehabilitation and...

Vikings win at Kalkaska, at Sault Ste. Marie, and at Kingsley to earn district championship With three wins on the road last week – at Kalkaska, at Sault Ste. Marie, and at Kingsley – the varsity boys basketball squad from Grayling High School earned a district championship, clinching the tournament title with a 63-47 victory vs. the Kingsley Stags on Friday night at Kingsley High...

Grayling earns spot in district finals with wins at Kalkaska, Sault The game – a varsity boys basketball round one District 63-B playoff contest – was tied after one quarter, but the Vikings maintained a steady lead after an 11-0 run in the second period, and Grayling defeated the Kalkaska Blazers by a final score of 64-44 on Monday night. Kalkaska High School...

Flower arrangement classes brighten the lives of Grayling area senior citizens Grayling area senior citizens are sprucing up their own homes and those of their peers in nursing homes in and assisted living facilities through flower arrangements classes. The classes are being held at 10 a.m. on Mondays at the Crawford County Commission on Aging and Senior Center, 307...

Students visit Ford Field to catch some pointers about being healthy A group of Grayling Elementary School students recently made a trip to Ford Field, where the Detroit Lions roar and soar, to catch some pointers to keep their peers more active and healthy. Thirty-four elementary and middle schools throughout Michigan participated in the Fuel Up to Play 60...